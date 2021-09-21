The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 44 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Japan Steel Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get The Japan Steel Works alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.