The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given a $458.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.09.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $378.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.44. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.