The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $288,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,393,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

