The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 780.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTB opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

