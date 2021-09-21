The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.25 Per Share

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ALU opened at GBX 231.50 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £83.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. The Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.16 ($3.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

