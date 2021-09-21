The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.25 Per Share

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON ALU opened at GBX 231.50 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £83.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. The Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.16 ($3.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.
The Alumasc Group Company Profile
