TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,600 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 832,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,578.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,383,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,635,000 after buying an additional 1,975,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TFSL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 246,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 376.67%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

