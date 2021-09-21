Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 32% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $411,416.98 and $262.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.55 or 0.01264997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.79 or 0.00509221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00365320 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056283 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002725 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

