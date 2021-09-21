TENT Price Down 31.1% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. TENT has a market cap of $687,345.36 and approximately $111,460.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00275001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00129773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00178188 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000954 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

