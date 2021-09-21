Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Short Interest Update

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,170,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 21,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,305,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,056,508. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

