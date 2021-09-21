TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.02

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 11436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 58.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,264,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,195,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

