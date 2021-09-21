TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Update

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 942,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of TU traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 846,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,192. TELUS has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,887,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

