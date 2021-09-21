Telefónica’s (TEF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 35,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 258,420 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefónica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

