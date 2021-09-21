Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLTZY. Barclays raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

TLTZY stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

