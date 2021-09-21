TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Gap Up to $19.52

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $20.23. TEGNA shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 14,602 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

