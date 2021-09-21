Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Stock analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 4,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

