Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vaxart were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vaxart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

