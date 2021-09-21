Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $54,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $808.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.