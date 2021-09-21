Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SPNT opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

