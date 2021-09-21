TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.
NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $9.36 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
