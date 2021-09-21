TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $9.36 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

