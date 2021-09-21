TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ TCRR opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
