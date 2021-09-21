TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

