Tatro Capital LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $734.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $702.44 and a 200-day moving average of $670.43. The firm has a market cap of $726.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

