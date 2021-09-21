Tatro Capital LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tatro Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.