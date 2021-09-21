Tatro Capital LLC Invests $350,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Tatro Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.

