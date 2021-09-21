Tatro Capital LLC Has $727,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Mitek Systems worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

MITK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

