Tatro Capital LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in IEC Electronics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IEC Electronics by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.07. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter.

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. It delivers technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered products.

