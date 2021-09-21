Tatro Capital LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 3.5% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

VCR stock opened at $313.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $221.60 and a 12-month high of $323.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

