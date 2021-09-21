Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

NYSE:TPR opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

