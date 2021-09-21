Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE:TAK opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.