Synlogic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,702 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 14,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 33 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

SYBX stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $194.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.