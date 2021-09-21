Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $68.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.73 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. 656,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,254. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

