Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

SCMWY opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

