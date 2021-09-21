Swiss National Bank Takes $3.90 Million Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $3,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,517,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $4,949,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

