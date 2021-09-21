Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Avanos Medical worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.