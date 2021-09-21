Swiss National Bank Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Cavco Industries worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CVCO opened at $246.38 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $162.88 and a one year high of $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

