Swiss National Bank Has $3.98 Million Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PVG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 119,242 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 89.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.9% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

