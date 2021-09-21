Swiss National Bank Buys 3,800 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 221,951 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,127,000 after buying an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $977,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

