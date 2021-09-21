Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EME opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

