Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after purchasing an additional 247,187 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 985,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,977,000 after acquiring an additional 137,251 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.