Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 75,722 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,722 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

