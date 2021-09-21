Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

