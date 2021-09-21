Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

