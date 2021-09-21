Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Lazard worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 647,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lazard by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 918,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 473,669 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

