Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 131,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,625 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 256.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 322.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

