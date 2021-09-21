Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

