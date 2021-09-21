Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 4,793 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.12% of H&R Block worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $12,209,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

