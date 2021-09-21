Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Trading Down 2.1%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.80. 4,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 535,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 399,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,550 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,375,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,073,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,483 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,951,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,129,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

