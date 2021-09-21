SuperFarm Market Capitalization Achieves $62.12 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $62.12 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017513 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007582 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

