SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 130.9% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $111,420.70 and $30.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,282,402 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

