SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. 1,133,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,224. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,505,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

