SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. 1,133,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,224. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,505,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.