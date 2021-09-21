SUN (SUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00172781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00112144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.76 or 0.06957393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,139.06 or 1.00186863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00791172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

